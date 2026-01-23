The 48-hour token strike launched by the Government Medical Officers Association (GMOA) based on several demands is currently underway.

Patients have been severely affected due to the disruption of medical services at government hospitals across the country.

However, the GMOA emphasized that the strike will not be carried out at maternity and children’s hospitals, kidney hospitals, cancer hospitals, tri-forces hospitals and the National Institute of Mental Health.

The association stated that the trade union action is being launched due to the Health Ministry’s failure to implement agreements reached to resolve issues faced by medical officers and to safeguard the free healthcare service.