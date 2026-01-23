New circular issued on restoring livelihoods of cyclone-affected communities

New circular issued on restoring livelihoods of cyclone-affected communities

January 23, 2026   02:23 pm

A new circular has been issued to facilitate the restoration of livelihoods of the people impacted by the disaster caused by Cyclone Ditwah.

The circular has been issued based on Budget Circular No. 08/2025 dated December 5, 2025, along with its relevant amendments.

Accordingly, the circular presents new amendments and clarifications aimed at ensuring the more efficient and effective implementation of the provisions outlined under Sub-No. 8 of the table in Budget Circular No. 08/2025.

