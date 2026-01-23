CAASL to introduce licensing system for drone pilots for first time in Sri Lanka

For the first time, the Civil Aviation Authority of Sri Lanka (CAASL) is set to introduce a licensing system for Unmanned Aircraft Systems (UAS) operators engaged in commercial and professional activities.

Under the guidance of Capt. Daminda Rambukwella, Director General of Civil Aviation and Chief Executive Officer (DGCA & CEO), CAASL has already issued standard drone regulations under IS-53. These regulations form the foundation for the new UAS pilot licensing framework, according to CAASL.

UAS operators seeking a pilot license will be required to sit for a theory examination followed by a practical assessment, which includes a live demonstration of operational competency. Applicants are also required to complete a medical examination and obtain the necessary security clearance.

Accordingly, the evaluation process for the issuance of the first UAS pilot license was conducted by Capt. Daminda Rambukwella, DGCA & CEO. Praveen Wijesinghe, Civil Aviation Inspector (Unmanned Aircraft Systems), successfully completed the practical demonstration at CAASL after passing the theory examination.

All UAS used for commercial purposes are required to be registered with CAASL under the current regulatory framework. As the National Aviation Authority, CAASL is responsible for overseeing both manned aircraft operations and unmanned aircraft systems, including drones.

With many countries increasingly adopting UAS technology across various sectors, CAASL aims to foster a new operational culture within the drone industry in Sri Lanka, it said.

Upon implementation of the UAS pilot licensing system, Sri Lanka will become the second country in South Asia to introduce such a licensing framework, following India.

This initiative is expected to act as a catalyst for national economic growth by connecting and supporting multiple industries across Sri Lanka.