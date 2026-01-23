Anusha Palpita remanded

Former Secretary to the Ministry of Mass Media and former Chairman of the Telecommunications Regulatory Commission of Sri Lanka (TRCSL), Anusha Palpita, has been remanded until February 6 by the Colombo Chief Magistrate’s Court.

Colombo Chief Magistrate Asanga S. Bodharagama issued this order, after considering the facts presented by officers of the Bribery Commission and the defense attorneys representing the suspect, said Ada Derana reporter.

He was taken into custody and subsequently produced before the court today in connection with an investigation conducted based on information received by the Commission, regarding the failure to disclose the source of assets amounting to Rs. 46 million, the Commission stated.

According to CIABOC, Anusha Palpita arrived at the Bribery Commission this morning (23) and was taken into custody after recording his initial statement.

The arrest was made on the charge of accumulating significant assets and property exceeding his income during a specific period, following an investigation into assets gathered beyond his legal earnings within that timeframe.