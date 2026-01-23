CSD members donate days salary to Rebuilding Sri Lanka Fund

January 23, 2026   03:26 pm

The members of the Civil Security Department have donated a day’s salary to the ‘Rebuilding Sri Lanka’ Fund, which was established to restore livelihoods and rebuild the country following the devastation caused by cyclone Ditwah, the President’s Media Division (PMD) said. 

Accordingly, a cheque amounting to Rs. 40,870,686 was handed over yesterday (22) at the Presidential Secretariat by the District Officer of the Civil Security Department G.Y.B. Perera to Secretary to the President, Dr. Nandika Sanath Kumanayake, the statement added. 

Secretary to the Ministry of Public Security Ravi Seneviratne and Director General of the Civil Security Department, Major General Palitha Fernando (Retired), were also present on the occasion. 

