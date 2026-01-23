The Colombo East Container Terminal of the Sri Lanka Ports Authority marked a pivotal operational milestone today (23) with the commissioning of its third berth at the Port of Colombo, the Sri Lanka Ports Authority said.

The occasion drew senior representatives from leading global carriers including Maersk, CMA CGM and MSC, whose presence reflected sustained commercial confidence in Colombo’s capacity, reliability and evolving technical calibre.

Their remarks highlighted satisfaction with recent advances in berth productivity, yard management and vessel turnaround times, while reaffirming their intent to deepen cooperation with the Authority-managed terminal alongside privately operated facilities, in order to further refine port-wide performance metrics, the statement said.

Speaking at the event, Admiral Sirimevan Ranasinghe (Retired), Chairman of the Sri Lanka Ports Authority, conveyed his appreciation to the shipping lines for their continued engagement and enduring institutional relationships with the SLPA.

He noted that the Colombo East Container Terminal alone processed in excess of 500,000 TEUs during 2025, despite operating with incomplete infrastructure for part of the year. With the third berth now brought into service, he indicated that throughput volumes are expected to accelerate materially, strengthening Colombo’s standing as a principal transshipment centre serving the Indian subcontinent, the Bay of Bengal and East–West mainline services.

Managing Director Eng. Ganaka Hemachandra described the commissioning as a significant collective attainment that advances Colombo’s operational depth and technical reach.

He stated that jetty construction works are scheduled for full completion by mid-February this year, after which all operational systems will be integrated to enable the terminal to function at full scale, the statement said.

This, he said, positions the facility to pursue an ambitious throughput objective of 1.5 million TEUs within the year. He further observed that the steady advancement of the Sri Lanka Ports Authority, together with other terminal operators within the Port of Colombo as an integrated maritime complex, is contributing tangible economic value through foreign exchange earnings, employment generation and enhanced trade connectivity.

According to the statement, extending over approximately 1,300 metres, the Colombo East Container Terminal adds substantial quay length and deep-water capability to the Port of Colombo, allowing it to accommodate large mainline vessels with minimal tidal constraints.

As one of South Asia’s foremost container ports, Colombo benefits from its proximity to major east–west shipping lanes, modern handling equipment and a diversified mix of public and private terminals operating under a unified port framework.

The addition of the third berth is expected to ease congestion, distribute vessel calls more efficiently across terminals and reinforce Colombo’s reputation for dependable, high-volume container handling.

In closing, the Managing Director commended the commitment of the SLPA workforce and acknowledged the cooperative ethos of other terminal operators within the port, noting that such shared responsibility remains essential to sustaining Colombo’s competitive edge in regional and global trade, the statement added.