Sri Lankas Hatton among National Geographics top gourmet stays to book in 2026

January 23, 2026   04:11 pm

Sri Lanka’s iconic tea heritage has been highlighted by National Geographic Traveller (UK) as part of a global feature on food-focused travel experiences around the world.

The article underscores how culinary traditions shape travel experiences and identifies tea tourism in Hatton, Sri Lanka, as a standout example.

According to the publication, food and drink are increasingly guiding travellers in discovering a destination’s history, culture, and identity.

The feature highlights Ceylon Tea Trails, located within the 550-acre Dunkeld Tea Estate in Hatton, as an immersive way to experience Sri Lanka’s world-renowned tea industry.

“Tea was introduced to Sri Lanka by the British in 1867, and today, the country is the world’s fourth-largest producer, known for bright, citrussy black teas grown in misty highland estates,” it said.

Ceylon Tea Trails consists of five restored colonial-era planter bungalows, offering visitors an opportunity to engage closely with Sri Lanka’s tea heritage. Guests are given complimentary access to the century-old Dunkeld Tea Factory, where they can observe the tea-making process firsthand.

“The 90-minute private tour is led by Bernard, the estate’s resident tea planter, whose encyclopaedic knowledge traces Sri Lanka’s tea story from colonial beginnings to modern craft,” the article said.

Visitors are introduced to each stage of production, including withering, rolling, drying, and curing, while learning how these processes influence flavour and quality. The tour concludes with a tea tasting session overlooking the surrounding plantation landscapes, it said.

The article also notes nearby attractions such as the Castlereagh Reservoir, popular for kayaking, and Adam’s Peak, a major pilgrimage and hiking destination located about an hour away.

In addition to Sri Lanka, the publication recommends other top gourmet travel destinations for 2026, including:

•  Le Marche, Italy
•  Bohuslän, Sweden
•  Kigali, Rwanda
•  Hong Kong, China
•  Lake Atitlán, Guatemala
•  Istanbul, Türkiye
•  St George’s, Grenada
•  Tokyo, Japan
•  Mendoza, Argentina
•  Hoi An, Vietnam
•  Northern Territory, Australia

