Ex-President Ranil calls on Malwathu and Asgiriya Chief Prelates

Former President Ranil Wickremesinghe has visited the Chief Prelates of the Malwathu and Asgiriya Buddhist Chapters and received their blessings, this morning (23).

During his visit to Kandy, the former President met the Maha Nayaka of the Malwathu Chapter, Most Ven. Thibbatuwawe Sri Siddhartha Sumangala Thero, and the Maha Nayaka of the Asgiriya Chapter, Most Ven. Dr. Warakagoda Dhammasiddi Sri Gnanarathabidhana Thero.

It is reported that the former President has discussed the current political situation with the Maha Nayakas.

However, journalists were not allowed to cover the discussion and afterwards, Ranil Wickremesinghe said in response to questions posed by journalists that he is no longer active in politics.