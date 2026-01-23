Rare Sri Lankan leopard gives birth to 3 cubs in Singapore Zoo

January 23, 2026   04:52 pm

Three Sri Lankan leopard cubs were born in the Singapore Zoo on January 1, bringing the population of the rare animal in Mandai Wildlife Reserve to seven.

The last time a leopard had a cub in Mandai was nearly 30 years ago, in 1997. The Singapore Zoo is now home to six Sri Lankan leopards. One more leopard is at the Night Safari.

Mandai Wildlife Reserve, in a Jan 23 post on social media platform Instagram, said the cubs and their mum are enjoying their time together behind closed doors.

However, a sneak peek of the cubs is available on the live cam at the Singapore Zoo leopard exhibit, it added.

There are fewer than 800 Sri Lankan leopards in the wild, where it feeds on animals like deer and wild boar.

The big cats live between 10 and 12 years in the wild, but can reach up to 20 years in captivity.

The Sri Lankan leopard can see well both in the dark and during the day. Its fur makes it a master of camouflage amid foliage, helping it to stay hidden from its biggest threats – poachers who hunt it for its fur.

Mandai appears to be in the grip of a small baby boom.

Just a few days after New Year’s Day, two capybara pups were born, the first in about a decade. The two pups, which have not been named, bring capybara numbers in Mandai to 13.

Capybaras are the world’s largest rodents, and the two pups and their mother can be seen near the Amazon River Quest boat ride in the River Wonders part of the wildlife park.

Visitors can also see the capybaras at the Once Upon A River presentation and the Amazonia Encounters walk-through exhibit.

 

