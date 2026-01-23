PM and Opp. Leader agree on civil society reps to Constitutional Council

PM and Opp. Leader agree on civil society reps to Constitutional Council

January 23, 2026   05:46 pm

Prime Minister Dr. Harini Amarasuriya and Opposition Leader Sajith Premadasa have agreed on the appointments of civil society representatives to the Constitutional Council (CC). 

Accordingly, Prof. Wasantha Seneviratne, Austin Fernando, and Ranjith Ariyaratne have been proposed for the positions.

Senior Professor (Chair) Wasantha Seneviratne currently serves as the Chair Professor of Public and International Law at the Faculty of Law, University of Colombo. 

An Attorney-at-Law of the Supreme Court of Sri Lanka since 1995, she is also the Director of the Centre for the Study of Human Rights (CSHR), a leading research institute affiliated with the University of Colombo. 

Former presidential secretary Austin Fernando joined Sri Lanka Administrative Service (SLAS) in 1963 and served in various capacities in the public sector. He has held positions as Government Agent for Polonnaruwa District and Nuwara Eliya District, Commissioner of Cooperative Development and Postmaster General, Secretary at Ministry of Rehabilitation and Ministry of Public Administration, Home Affairs and Provincial Councils and Indigenous Medicine and Defence.  

He was the Governor of the Eastern Province in 2015 and also served as Sri Lankan High Commissioner to India and as a presidential advisor.   

Ranjith Ariyarathne, a renowned personality in SLAS (Special Grade), has previously served as Secretary to the ministries of Buddhist Affairs, Religious and Cultural affairs, National Unity and Social Assurance and Mass Media.

Disclaimer: All the comments will be moderated by the AD editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or slanderous. Please avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment and avoid typing all capitalized comments. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines by flagging them(mouse over a comment and click the flag icon on the right side). Do use these forums to voice your opinions and create healthy discourse.

Most Viewed

Most Viewed Video Stories

LIVE🔴Ada Derana Prime Time News Bulletin 6.55 pm - 2026.01.23

LIVE🔴Ada Derana Prime Time News Bulletin 6.55 pm - 2026.01.23

LIVE🔴Ada Derana Prime Time News Bulletin 6.55 pm - 2026.01.23

No decision to bring impeachment motion to remove Attorney General - Justice Minister (English)

No decision to bring impeachment motion to remove Attorney General - Justice Minister (English)

GMOA calls off strike in Eastern Province; announces island-wide token strike tomorrow (English)

GMOA calls off strike in Eastern Province; announces island-wide token strike tomorrow (English)

Trade union urges govt to implement curriculum revisions for Grades 6 & 10 in 2027 (English)

Trade union urges govt to implement curriculum revisions for Grades 6 & 10 in 2027 (English)

Deputy Minister claims same 'explicit link' was included in 2015's Grade 11 ICT textbook (English)

Deputy Minister claims same 'explicit link' was included in 2015's Grade 11 ICT textbook (English)

Ada Derana Prime Time News Bulletin

Ada Derana Prime Time News Bulletin

Opposition raises questions in parliament over govt's cyclone 'unpreparedness' (English)

Opposition raises questions in parliament over govt's cyclone 'unpreparedness' (English)

President assures smooth rollout of education reforms during discussion with FUTA (English)

President assures smooth rollout of education reforms during discussion with FUTA (English)