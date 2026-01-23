A Sri Lankan-origin UK national has been arrested by the Kempegowda International Airport (KIA) police for allegedly facilitating another person’s travel to the UK with his visa and boarding pass. The accused, Kandiya Rajagopal, had given his visa and boarding pass to his friend Sharushan Kunasekaran, who used them to travel to the UK.

Rajagopal, who was waiting for a flight at the Passenger Exchange area, reported that he had lost his documents and tried to obtain replacement papers. However, during police questioning, his suspicious activities came to light.

It was revealed that Rajagopal had already sent his friend to the UK using his documents and had asked him to meet at the airport beforehand. After his friend had travelled to the UK, Rajagopal reported his documents missing and tried to obtain replacement papers by claiming they were lost.

The police suspect that Rajagopal and his friend may have been trying to obtain refugee status in the UK. The authorities are investigating how Rajagopal managed to pass through security undetected and how his friend used the documents to travel.

Deputy Commissioner of Police (North East) G K Mithun Kumar said, “A case has been registered against a Sri Lankan national for giving his visa and air ticket to his friend whom he had called earlier to the airport. The friend flew to a foreign country with that visa and boarding pass.

Later, the accused tried to book another ticket at the airport and the airport authorities brought the matter to our attention. We have taken the accused into the custody and further investigation is under way.

The BIAL police have registered a case and are investigating the matter further. Rajagopal is currently in custody, and the police are trying to gather more information about his accomplice who traveled to the UK using his documents.

Source: Public TV

--Agencies