Indian specialist medical team arrives in Sri Lanka to assist Cyclone Ditwah victims

A team of five specialist doctors from the Indian state of Kerala have arrived in Sri Lanka today (23) to provide essential medical services to people affected by Cyclone Ditwah, who are currently staying at “Suraksha” relief camps in the Badulla District.

The team had reportedly arrived at the invitation of Deputy Minister of Tourism, Ruwan Ranasinghe, Ada Derana reporter said.

Medical clinics conducted by the team of doctors are scheduled to be held on January 24 and 25, with the participation of 25 personnel, including local doctors.

The team arrived at Bandaranaike International Airport (BIA) at 4.15 p.m. today from Chennai, India, onboard IndiGo Airlines flight 6E 1179, Ada Derana reporter said.