Govt. focused on providing pension for private, semi-govt workers: Dy Minister

The government has focused on providing a pension to the employees in the private sector and the semi-government sector, Deputy Minister of Labor Mahinda Jayasinghe said.

He made these remarks in Parliament today (23):

“I clearly stated the difference between the EPF and ETF funds. I did not say that we will convert the EPF into a pension. That statement was misreported,” the Deputy Minister said.

He stressed that the EPF remains a social security fund, adding that the government’s focus is on providing a separate pension scheme for workers in the private and semi-government sectors.

“I did not say that the EPF would be converted into a pension,” he reiterated.