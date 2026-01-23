We are ready to step down when people decide on a change - PM Harini

We are ready to step down when people decide on a change - PM Harini

January 23, 2026   07:31 pm

Prime Minister and Minister of Education, Higher Education and Vocational Education, Dr. Harini Amarasuriya, stated she is prepared to step down from the position of Prime Minister once the people of the country decide that a change is necessary.

The Prime Minister, who attended the 2026 World Economic Forum Annual Meeting in Davos, Switzerland, returned to the island this morning (23).

She made these remarks after arriving at Parliament this afternoon to participate in the parliamentary debate.

Addressing the Parliament, Prime Minister Harini said:

“They failed to remove the President. Then they tried to at least attempt to remove the Prime Minister. Where is it? I came running this morning prepared to face the no-confidence motion. I am still waiting for it. Won’t it be brought? We were ready.”

She further said that “there is no need to bring a no-confidence motion. When the people of this country decide that the Prime Minister must change, we are ready to go home. We are accountable to the people of this country, and we will continue to work accordingly.”

Disclaimer: All the comments will be moderated by the AD editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or slanderous. Please avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment and avoid typing all capitalized comments. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines by flagging them(mouse over a comment and click the flag icon on the right side). Do use these forums to voice your opinions and create healthy discourse.

Most Viewed

Most Viewed Video Stories

LIVE🔴Ada Derana Prime Time News Bulletin 6.55 pm - 2026.01.23

LIVE🔴Ada Derana Prime Time News Bulletin 6.55 pm - 2026.01.23

LIVE🔴Ada Derana Prime Time News Bulletin 6.55 pm - 2026.01.23

No decision to bring impeachment motion to remove Attorney General - Justice Minister (English)

No decision to bring impeachment motion to remove Attorney General - Justice Minister (English)

GMOA calls off strike in Eastern Province; announces island-wide token strike tomorrow (English)

GMOA calls off strike in Eastern Province; announces island-wide token strike tomorrow (English)

Trade union urges govt to implement curriculum revisions for Grades 6 & 10 in 2027 (English)

Trade union urges govt to implement curriculum revisions for Grades 6 & 10 in 2027 (English)

Deputy Minister claims same 'explicit link' was included in 2015's Grade 11 ICT textbook (English)

Deputy Minister claims same 'explicit link' was included in 2015's Grade 11 ICT textbook (English)

Ada Derana Prime Time News Bulletin

Ada Derana Prime Time News Bulletin

Opposition raises questions in parliament over govt's cyclone 'unpreparedness' (English)

Opposition raises questions in parliament over govt's cyclone 'unpreparedness' (English)

President assures smooth rollout of education reforms during discussion with FUTA (English)

President assures smooth rollout of education reforms during discussion with FUTA (English)