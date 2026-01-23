We are ready to step down when people decide on a change - PM Harini

Prime Minister and Minister of Education, Higher Education and Vocational Education, Dr. Harini Amarasuriya, stated she is prepared to step down from the position of Prime Minister once the people of the country decide that a change is necessary.

The Prime Minister, who attended the 2026 World Economic Forum Annual Meeting in Davos, Switzerland, returned to the island this morning (23).

She made these remarks after arriving at Parliament this afternoon to participate in the parliamentary debate.

Addressing the Parliament, Prime Minister Harini said:

“They failed to remove the President. Then they tried to at least attempt to remove the Prime Minister. Where is it? I came running this morning prepared to face the no-confidence motion. I am still waiting for it. Won’t it be brought? We were ready.”

She further said that “there is no need to bring a no-confidence motion. When the people of this country decide that the Prime Minister must change, we are ready to go home. We are accountable to the people of this country, and we will continue to work accordingly.”