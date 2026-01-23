Sri Lanka Embassy in Doha recovers over Rs. 197 million in compensation in 2025

Sri Lanka Embassy in Doha recovers over Rs. 197 million in compensation in 2025

January 23, 2026   09:14 pm

The Embassy of Sri Lanka in Doha has recovered a total of Rs. 197,719,710.36 in 2025 as compensation on behalf of the Next of Kins (NOKs) of Sri Lankan nationals who had passed away in Qatar, the Ministry of Foreign Affairs, Foreign Employment and Tourism said. 

The recovered compensations were remitted to the Ministry of Foreign Affairs, Foreign Employment and Tourism at Colombo for disbursement to the respective NOKs.

According to the statement, out of the total amount recovered, a sum of Rs. 23,641,182.00 was directly paid to the NOKs through the efforts of the Embassy, while Rs. 174,078,528.36 was transferred to the Ministry of Foreign Affairs, Foreign Employment and Tourism for onward disbursement. Several of these payments were related to the cases pending since 2014.

The recovery process was carried out through close coordination between the Ambassador of Sri Lanka in Doha, Sithara Khan; the Minister of the Embassy, Dharmasiri Wijewardane; and the Translator, M. R. M. Fiyas, with the respective companies, the Consular Affairs Division of the Ministry of Foreign Affairs, Foreign Employment and Tourism, the Government of Qatar, and the legal firm engaged by the Embassy, the statement said. 

In 2024, the Embassy recovered a total of Rs. 172,992,764.43 as compensation, which was successfully disbursed to the NOKs  in Sri Lanka.

