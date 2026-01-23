First Technology Service and Support Centre opens at Vavuniya University

First Technology Service and Support Centre opens at Vavuniya University

January 23, 2026   10:27 pm

The first Technology Service and Support Centre of the Ministry of Science and Technology was officially inaugurated today (23) at the University of Vavuniya.

The centre was formally inaugurated by the Minister of Science and Technology, Professor Krishantha Abeysena, and the Minister of Industry and Entrepreneurship Development, Sunil Handunneththi.

The centre aims to support entrepreneurship, innovation, research commercialization, and startup development in the Northern Province.

In the initial phase, 24 such Technology Service and Support Centres are planned to be established across the country, starting with state universities and later extending to district-level coverage nationwide. 

Disclaimer: All the comments will be moderated by the AD editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or slanderous. Please avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment and avoid typing all capitalized comments. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines by flagging them(mouse over a comment and click the flag icon on the right side). Do use these forums to voice your opinions and create healthy discourse.

Most Viewed

Most Viewed Video Stories

Teachers, parents continue to protest demanding Grade 6 reforms (English)

Teachers, parents continue to protest demanding Grade 6 reforms (English)

Teachers, parents continue to protest demanding Grade 6 reforms (English)

Former ministry secretary Anusha Palpita remanded until February 6 (English)

Former ministry secretary Anusha Palpita remanded until February 6 (English)

President and Govt. steadfast in safeguarding AG's independence  Justice Minister (English)

President and Govt. steadfast in safeguarding AG's independence  Justice Minister (English)

Various parties express views on alleged govt 'pressure' against Attorney General (English)

Various parties express views on alleged govt 'pressure' against Attorney General (English)

LIVE🔴Ada Derana Prime Time News Bulletin 6.55 pm - 2026.01.23

LIVE🔴Ada Derana Prime Time News Bulletin 6.55 pm - 2026.01.23

No decision to bring impeachment motion to remove Attorney General - Justice Minister (English)

No decision to bring impeachment motion to remove Attorney General - Justice Minister (English)

GMOA calls off strike in Eastern Province; announces island-wide token strike tomorrow (English)

GMOA calls off strike in Eastern Province; announces island-wide token strike tomorrow (English)

Trade union urges govt to implement curriculum revisions for Grades 6 & 10 in 2027 (English)

Trade union urges govt to implement curriculum revisions for Grades 6 & 10 in 2027 (English)