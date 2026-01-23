First Technology Service and Support Centre opens at Vavuniya University

The first Technology Service and Support Centre of the Ministry of Science and Technology was officially inaugurated today (23) at the University of Vavuniya.

The centre was formally inaugurated by the Minister of Science and Technology, Professor Krishantha Abeysena, and the Minister of Industry and Entrepreneurship Development, Sunil Handunneththi.

The centre aims to support entrepreneurship, innovation, research commercialization, and startup development in the Northern Province.

In the initial phase, 24 such Technology Service and Support Centres are planned to be established across the country, starting with state universities and later extending to district-level coverage nationwide.