Fairly heavy rainfall expected in parts of the island today

Showers will occur at times in the Northern, North-central, Eastern and Northwestern provinces and in Matale and Nuwara-Eliya districts, according to the Department of Meteorology.

Fairly Heavy rainfalls above 50 mm are likely at some places in the Northern, North-central, and Northwestern provinces and in the Trincomalee district.

Showers or thundershowers may occur at several places elsewhere after 2.00 p.m.

Misty conditions can be expected at some places in the Western, Sabaragamuwa, Central, North Western, North Central, Southern and Uva provinces during the early hours of the morning.

The general public has been requested to take adequate precautions to minimize damages caused by temporary localized strong winds and lightning during thundershowers.

Meanwhile, showers or thundershowers will occur at several places in the sea areas off the coast extending from Colombo to Trincomalee via Mannar and Kankasanthurai.

Winds will be North-easterly to Northerly and wind speed will be 30-40 kmph.

However, wind speed can increase up to 45 kmph at times in the sea areas off the coast extending from Mullaitivu to Kaluthara via Kankasanthurai, Mannar and Colombo.

The sea areas off the coast extending from Mullaitivu to Kaluthara via Kankasanthurai, Mannar and Colombo will be fairly rough at times.

The other sea areas around the island will be moderate, the Met. Department noted.

Temporarily strong gusty winds and very rough seas can be expected during thundershowers.