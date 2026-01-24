GMOA strike continues for second consecutive day

The Government Medical Officers’ Association (GMOA) has stated that the strike launched yesterday (23) by doctors has entered its second consecutive day today (24), as the government has not responded positively to their concerns so far.

GMOA Media Spokesperson Chamil Wijesinghe stated that a decision on whether to extend the strike beyond the 48-hour period will be taken on Monday.

Patients speaking to ‘Ada Derana’ said they have been severely inconvenienced by the ongoing strike and described their situation as helpless.

Meanwhile, Chairman of the Government Radiological Technologists’ Association, Chanaka Dharmawickrama, said that radiological technologists are scheduled to resume their strike action on January 28, protesting actions by the Deputy Director of the National Institute for Nephrology, Dialysis and Transplantation in Maligawatte.