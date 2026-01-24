Gunman arrested in shooting of 16-year-old girl in Kohuwala

Gunman arrested in shooting of 16-year-old girl in Kohuwala

January 24, 2026   08:36 am

The suspected gunman involved in the shooting incident of a 16-year-old girl in the Bodhiyawatte area of Dehiwala has been arrested, police said.

The arrest was made following investigations conducted by officers of the Western Province South Crime Division.

The suspect has been identified as a 35-year-old resident of Dehiwala and is reportedly a deserter of the Sri Lanka Army.

During further questioning, police recovered the revolver used in the shooting from an abandoned house in Dehiwala.

Police also revealed that the suspect was one of two gunmen involved in the fatal shooting of a person near the ‘A Quarters Ground’ in Dehiwala in September 2025.

Initial investigations have revealed that the shooting was carried out on the instructions of an organised crime figure and drug trafficker currently residing overseas.

The suspect is scheduled to be produced before the Mount Lavinia Magistrate’s Court today (24).

Disclaimer: All the comments will be moderated by the AD editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or slanderous. Please avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment and avoid typing all capitalized comments. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines by flagging them(mouse over a comment and click the flag icon on the right side). Do use these forums to voice your opinions and create healthy discourse.

Most Viewed

Most Viewed Video Stories

Teachers, parents continue to protest demanding Grade 6 reforms (English)

Teachers, parents continue to protest demanding Grade 6 reforms (English)

Teachers, parents continue to protest demanding Grade 6 reforms (English)

Former ministry secretary Anusha Palpita remanded until February 6 (English)

Former ministry secretary Anusha Palpita remanded until February 6 (English)

President and Govt. steadfast in safeguarding AG's independence  Justice Minister (English)

President and Govt. steadfast in safeguarding AG's independence  Justice Minister (English)

Various parties express views on alleged govt 'pressure' against Attorney General (English)

Various parties express views on alleged govt 'pressure' against Attorney General (English)

LIVE🔴Ada Derana Prime Time News Bulletin 6.55 pm - 2026.01.23

LIVE🔴Ada Derana Prime Time News Bulletin 6.55 pm - 2026.01.23

No decision to bring impeachment motion to remove Attorney General - Justice Minister (English)

No decision to bring impeachment motion to remove Attorney General - Justice Minister (English)

GMOA calls off strike in Eastern Province; announces island-wide token strike tomorrow (English)

GMOA calls off strike in Eastern Province; announces island-wide token strike tomorrow (English)

Trade union urges govt to implement curriculum revisions for Grades 6 & 10 in 2027 (English)

Trade union urges govt to implement curriculum revisions for Grades 6 & 10 in 2027 (English)