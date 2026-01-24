Gunman arrested in shooting of 16-year-old girl in Kohuwala

The suspected gunman involved in the shooting incident of a 16-year-old girl in the Bodhiyawatte area of Dehiwala has been arrested, police said.

The arrest was made following investigations conducted by officers of the Western Province South Crime Division.

The suspect has been identified as a 35-year-old resident of Dehiwala and is reportedly a deserter of the Sri Lanka Army.

During further questioning, police recovered the revolver used in the shooting from an abandoned house in Dehiwala.

Police also revealed that the suspect was one of two gunmen involved in the fatal shooting of a person near the ‘A Quarters Ground’ in Dehiwala in September 2025.

Initial investigations have revealed that the shooting was carried out on the instructions of an organised crime figure and drug trafficker currently residing overseas.

The suspect is scheduled to be produced before the Mount Lavinia Magistrate’s Court today (24).