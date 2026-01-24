Man hacked to death over personal dispute in Embilipitiya

Man hacked to death over personal dispute in Embilipitiya

January 24, 2026   08:38 am

A 39-year-old man was killed with sharp weapons yesterday (23) in the Weerasinghapura area of Embilipitiya following the escalation of a personal dispute.

Embilipitiya Police identified the victim as a resident of Weerasinghapura, Embilipitiya.

Preliminary investigations have revealed that the killing was carried out by three individuals due to a long-standing personal grievance, said police.

Embilipitiya Police are conducting further investigations to apprehend the suspects involved in the crime.

