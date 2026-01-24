FM Vijitha Herath speaks with Venezuelan counterpart in phone call

In a post on X (formerly Twitter), Sri Lanka’s Minister of Foreign Affairs, Foreign Employment and Tourism, Vijitha Herath, said he held a telephone conversation yesterday (23) with Venezuelan Minister of Foreign Affairs Yván Gil Pinto.

However, the tweet does not further elaborate on what was discussed between the two foreign ministers.

The call came against the backdrop of recent major developments in Venezuela, including reports of military operations and political instability, which have drawn international concern.

In this context, the Ministry of Foreign Affairs had stated on January 05 that Sri Lanka is deeply concerned about the situation in Venezuela and is closely monitoring developments.

In issuing the statement, the ministry emphasised Sri Lanka’s commitment to the principles of international law and the United Nations Charter, including the prohibition of the use of force, non-intervention, the peaceful settlement of international disputes, and respect for the sovereignty and territorial integrity of states.

The statement added that Sri Lanka attaches great importance to the safety and well-being of the people of Venezuela and the stability of the region, and called on all parties to prioritise a peaceful resolution through de-escalation and dialogue.

It further noted that at this crucial juncture, it is important for the United Nations and its organs, such as the UN Security Council, to be seized of the matter and to work towards a peaceful resolution that takes into consideration the safety, well-being and sovereign rights of the Venezuelan people.