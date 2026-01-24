11 arrested with drug haul in two fishing boats seized off southern coast

January 24, 2026   10:33 am

The Sri Lanka Navy (SLN) has apprehended a total of 11 suspects along with two multi-day fishing trawlers in the deep seas off the southern coast for possession of heroin and the synthetic drug ‘ICE’ (crystal methamphetamine).

The trawlers, transporting a large haul of drugs, were taken into custody yesterday during a joint operation by the Sri Lanka Navy and the Police Narcotics Bureau (PNB).

Upon inspection, officials discovered about 270 kilograms of crystal methamphetamine and heroin concealed inside the vessels.

According to the Navy, the special search operation was carried out using long-endurance vessels, based on intelligence provided by the Sri Lanka Police.

During the operation, five suspects were taken into custody aboard the first fishing trawler, while six suspects were apprehended on the second vessel, said Navy.

The Navy further stated that the suspects, the two trawlers, and the consignment of narcotics are currently being escorted to shore for further investigation and legal proceedings.

