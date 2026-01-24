Sri Lanka records over 194,000 tourist arrivals in first 22 days of 2026

Sri Lanka records over 194,000 tourist arrivals in first 22 days of 2026

January 24, 2026   10:57 am

The Sri Lanka Tourism Development Authority (SLTDA) has reported that a total of 194,553 tourists have arrived in the country during the first 22 days of 2026.

According to the SLTDA, the highest number of arrivals in a single day was recorded on January 15, with 10,483 tourists arriving in the country that day.

During this period, India accounted for the largest number of arrivals, with 35,177 visitors, followed by Russia with 19,930, the United Kingdom with 19,893, and Germany with 12,822 visitors.

Disclaimer: All the comments will be moderated by the AD editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or slanderous. Please avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment and avoid typing all capitalized comments. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines by flagging them(mouse over a comment and click the flag icon on the right side). Do use these forums to voice your opinions and create healthy discourse.

Most Viewed

Most Viewed Video Stories

Teachers, parents continue to protest demanding Grade 6 reforms (English)

Teachers, parents continue to protest demanding Grade 6 reforms (English)

Teachers, parents continue to protest demanding Grade 6 reforms (English)

Former ministry secretary Anusha Palpita remanded until February 6 (English)

Former ministry secretary Anusha Palpita remanded until February 6 (English)

President and Govt. steadfast in safeguarding AG's independence  Justice Minister (English)

President and Govt. steadfast in safeguarding AG's independence  Justice Minister (English)

Various parties express views on alleged govt 'pressure' against Attorney General (English)

Various parties express views on alleged govt 'pressure' against Attorney General (English)

LIVE🔴Ada Derana Prime Time News Bulletin 6.55 pm - 2026.01.23

LIVE🔴Ada Derana Prime Time News Bulletin 6.55 pm - 2026.01.23

No decision to bring impeachment motion to remove Attorney General - Justice Minister (English)

No decision to bring impeachment motion to remove Attorney General - Justice Minister (English)

GMOA calls off strike in Eastern Province; announces island-wide token strike tomorrow (English)

GMOA calls off strike in Eastern Province; announces island-wide token strike tomorrow (English)

Trade union urges govt to implement curriculum revisions for Grades 6 & 10 in 2027 (English)

Trade union urges govt to implement curriculum revisions for Grades 6 & 10 in 2027 (English)