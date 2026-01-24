Sri Lanka records over 194,000 tourist arrivals in first 22 days of 2026

The Sri Lanka Tourism Development Authority (SLTDA) has reported that a total of 194,553 tourists have arrived in the country during the first 22 days of 2026.

According to the SLTDA, the highest number of arrivals in a single day was recorded on January 15, with 10,483 tourists arriving in the country that day.

During this period, India accounted for the largest number of arrivals, with 35,177 visitors, followed by Russia with 19,930, the United Kingdom with 19,893, and Germany with 12,822 visitors.