Morning frost in Nuwara Eliya with minimum temperature at 7.8°C today

January 24, 2026   11:27 am

Due to the cold weather prevailing during the morning hours, ground frost was reported in several areas of Nuwara Eliya today (24).

The Department of Meteorology stated that the island’s lowest temperature was once again recorded in Nuwara Eliya, with the Nuwara Eliya Weather Station recording a minimum temperature of 7.8°C.

Meanwhile, dense fog conditions in the catchment areas on the western slopes of the central hills have disrupted daily life and vehicular movement.

This misty condition is particularly prevalent on the Hatton–Nuwara Eliya and Hatton–Colombo main roads, as well as on several byroads.

Consequently, the Hatton Police have urged drivers to exercise caution by reducing speed and keeping their headlights on when traveling along these routes.

