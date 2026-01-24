Six injured in head-on collision of two buses in Haldummulla
January 24, 2026 11:29 am
Six passengers were injured in a head-on collision involving a Sri Lanka Transport Board (SLTB) bus and a private bus in the Soragune area of Haldummulla.
The accident occurred last evening (23) when a private bus travelling from Haputale to Kirawanagama collided head-on with an SLTB bus operating from Kirawanagama to Bandarawela.
The injured passengers were admitted to Haldummulla District Hospital for treatment, police said.