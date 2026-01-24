Sri Lanka lacks financial resilience to withstand internal or external shocks  Bandula

Sri Lanka lacks financial resilience to withstand internal or external shocks  Bandula

January 24, 2026   12:32 pm

Former Minister Bandula Gunawardena has stated that Sri Lanka currently lacks the financial strength required to withstand either domestic natural disasters or sudden external shocks arising from foreign countries.

Speaking to the media in Homagama, he said that regardless of which government is in power, the country does not possess sufficient funds to manage its affairs or the foreign currency reserves necessary to carry out international transactions.

He pointed out that government revenue for this year is estimated at Rs. 5.3 trillion, while recurrent expenditure is expected to reach Rs. 5.6 trillion, resulting in a budget deficit of between Rs. 300 billion and Rs. 400 billion to sustain government operations.

Gunawardena further warned that the country is ill-prepared to cope with internal shocks such as landslides and cyclones, as well as external shocks including international conflicts, due to its weak economic and financial position.

He emphasized that the core issue confronting Sri Lanka is the acute shortage of both local currency and foreign exchange.

Disclaimer: All the comments will be moderated by the AD editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or slanderous. Please avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment and avoid typing all capitalized comments. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines by flagging them(mouse over a comment and click the flag icon on the right side). Do use these forums to voice your opinions and create healthy discourse.

Most Viewed

Most Viewed Video Stories

Teachers, parents continue to protest demanding Grade 6 reforms (English)

Teachers, parents continue to protest demanding Grade 6 reforms (English)

Teachers, parents continue to protest demanding Grade 6 reforms (English)

Former ministry secretary Anusha Palpita remanded until February 6 (English)

Former ministry secretary Anusha Palpita remanded until February 6 (English)

President and Govt. steadfast in safeguarding AG's independence  Justice Minister (English)

President and Govt. steadfast in safeguarding AG's independence  Justice Minister (English)

Various parties express views on alleged govt 'pressure' against Attorney General (English)

Various parties express views on alleged govt 'pressure' against Attorney General (English)

LIVE🔴Ada Derana Prime Time News Bulletin 6.55 pm - 2026.01.23

LIVE🔴Ada Derana Prime Time News Bulletin 6.55 pm - 2026.01.23

No decision to bring impeachment motion to remove Attorney General - Justice Minister (English)

No decision to bring impeachment motion to remove Attorney General - Justice Minister (English)

GMOA calls off strike in Eastern Province; announces island-wide token strike tomorrow (English)

GMOA calls off strike in Eastern Province; announces island-wide token strike tomorrow (English)

Trade union urges govt to implement curriculum revisions for Grades 6 & 10 in 2027 (English)

Trade union urges govt to implement curriculum revisions for Grades 6 & 10 in 2027 (English)