Colombo ranked worlds most unaffordable city for property buyers in 2026

Colombo ranked worlds most unaffordable city for property buyers in 2026

January 24, 2026   01:02 pm

Colombo has been ranked the most unaffordable city in the world for buying property, according to the latest Property Prices Index from Numbeo, the world’s largest cost-of-living database.

The data show that the price-to-income ratio in Colombo is 55.3, meaning the average property costs more than 55 times the average annual income. 

By comparison, the gross rental yield—the annual rental income as a percentage of property price—is just 3% in the city center and 3.8% outside the center, making property investment less profitable.

Furthermore, the mortgage burden for the average resident is staggering, with mortgage payments equivalent to 774% of annual income. The city’s affordability index stands at 0.1, underscoring the extreme difficulty for locals to purchase property.

The ranking places Colombo ahead of other Asian cities known for high property prices, including Kathmandu (Nepal), Manila (Philippines), Xiamen (China), Taipei (Taiwan), Shanghai (China), Hong Kong (China), Beijing (China), Phnom Penh (Cambodia) and Mumbai (India).

Disclaimer: All the comments will be moderated by the AD editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or slanderous. Please avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment and avoid typing all capitalized comments. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines by flagging them(mouse over a comment and click the flag icon on the right side). Do use these forums to voice your opinions and create healthy discourse.

Most Viewed

Most Viewed Video Stories

Teachers, parents continue to protest demanding Grade 6 reforms (English)

Teachers, parents continue to protest demanding Grade 6 reforms (English)

Teachers, parents continue to protest demanding Grade 6 reforms (English)

Former ministry secretary Anusha Palpita remanded until February 6 (English)

Former ministry secretary Anusha Palpita remanded until February 6 (English)

President and Govt. steadfast in safeguarding AG's independence  Justice Minister (English)

President and Govt. steadfast in safeguarding AG's independence  Justice Minister (English)

Various parties express views on alleged govt 'pressure' against Attorney General (English)

Various parties express views on alleged govt 'pressure' against Attorney General (English)

LIVE🔴Ada Derana Prime Time News Bulletin 6.55 pm - 2026.01.23

LIVE🔴Ada Derana Prime Time News Bulletin 6.55 pm - 2026.01.23

No decision to bring impeachment motion to remove Attorney General - Justice Minister (English)

No decision to bring impeachment motion to remove Attorney General - Justice Minister (English)

GMOA calls off strike in Eastern Province; announces island-wide token strike tomorrow (English)

GMOA calls off strike in Eastern Province; announces island-wide token strike tomorrow (English)

Trade union urges govt to implement curriculum revisions for Grades 6 & 10 in 2027 (English)

Trade union urges govt to implement curriculum revisions for Grades 6 & 10 in 2027 (English)