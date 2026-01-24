Ven. Balangoda Kassapa Thero admitted to hospital

Ven. Balangoda Kassapa Thero admitted to hospital

January 24, 2026   01:08 pm

Venerable Balangoda Kassapa Thero, who is currently in remand custody, has been admitted to the Trincomalee District General Hospital for a medical examination.

Prison Media Spokesperson A. C. Gajanayake stated that the Thero was hospitalized to undergo blood tests following an illness.

Ven. Balangoda Kassapa Thero, along with four other Buddhist monks and six other suspects, were remanded until January 28 in connection with allegedly violating coastal conservation laws by placing a Buddha statue at the Trincomalee Bodhiraja Vihara on November 16, 2025.

