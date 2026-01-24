Dalada Maligawa requires Rs. 1,500M annual income to sustain operations: Diyawadana Nilame

The Diyawadana Nilame of the Temple of the Sacred Tooth Relic in Kandy (Sri Dalada Maligawa), Pradeep Nilanga Dela, stated that an annual income of Rs. 1,500 million is required to maintain the operations of the Temple of the Sacred Tooth Relic.

Speaking at an event held in Pallekele, the Diyawadana Nilame noted that it would be difficult to sustain the activities of the Maligawa unless a daily income of Rs. 5 million is generated, describing it as a significant challenge for the current year.

Elaborating further, Nilanga Dela stated:

“In 2005, the annual income of the Dalada Maligawa was Rs. 80 million, of which Rs. 35 million was earned through interest. However, to maintain the Maligawa this year, Rs. 1,500 million is required. Therefore, if we do not generate a daily income of Rs. 5 million, it will be difficult to continue its operations. This has become a challenge this year. I have been entrusted with a massive responsibility to ensure staff welfare, manage employees, and fulfill the various duties and obligations that the Dalada Maligawa must perform.”

These remarks were made during the “Mehewarata Buhuman” appreciation ceremony, organized to honor 453 individuals who have supported the processions (Peraheras), festivals, religious rituals, and various other functions of the Dalada Maligawa over the 20-year tenure of the current Diyawadana Nilame.

The ceremony took place at the auditorium of the Sri Lanka International Buddhist Academy (SIBA) in Pallekele. During the event, 453 individuals were honored, including 125 staff members of the Dalada Maligawa, 210 veteran artists, 69 elephant owners, and 39 mahouts.

The occasion was graced by a large gathering, including the Anunayake Theros of the Malwatta Chapter, Most Venerable Niyangoda Sri Vijithasiri Thero and Most Venerable Dimbulkumbure Wimaladhamma Thero, and the Anunayake of the Asgiriya Chapter, Most Venerable Wedaruwe Sri Upali Thero.