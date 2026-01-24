Leader of the Opposition Sajith Premadasa stated that discussions between the Samagi Jana Balawegaya (SJB) and the United National Party (UNP) have made positive progress, expressing optimism about a successful outcome.

In a post on X (formerly Twitter), Premadasa said that another round of talks was held today and described the discussions as successful, adding that he is hopeful they will lead to a “victorious conclusion.”

He also noted that Ranjith Maddumabandara, Ruwan Wijewardena, Thalatha Athukorale, Navin Dissanayake, Akila Kariyawasam, and Sagala Ratnayaka participated in the discussion.