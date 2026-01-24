State Vesak Festival to be held on May 30 - Minister

Minister of Public Administration, Provincial Councils and Local Government, Prof. Chandana Abeyratne says that this year’s State Vesak Festival will be held on May 30, 2026.

The Minister said the decision was taken based on recommendations made by the Poya Committee, taking into consideration a request submitted by the Chief Prelates of the three Buddhist Chapters in Sri Lanka.

Accordingly, on December 29, 2025, the Chief Prelates of the three Buddhist Chapters wrote to President Anura Kumara Dissanayake, requesting that May 30, 2026, be declared Vesak Poya Day, as two Full Moon Poya days fall in the month of May 2026.

The letter noted that the two Full Moon Poya days in May 2026 fall on May 1 and May 30. According to the calendar issued by the Ministry of Public Administration, May 1, 2026, has been designated as Vesak Full Moon Poya Day, while May 30, 2026, has been declared Adhi Poson Full Moon Poya Day.

However, the Chief Prelates pointed out that a public debate has arisen regarding the observance of Vesak on May 1, as the ‘visā nakatha’ does not fall on that date.

Following consultations with Sangha Sabhas and astrologers, and under the guidance of the Mahanayaka Theros, it was decided that May 30, 2026, which coincides with the ‘visā nakatha’, should be observed as Vesak Full Moon Poya Day in accordance with ancient Buddha Shasana traditions.

The letter further stated that it would therefore be appropriate to officially declare May 30, 2026, as Vesak Full Moon Poya Day and to instruct relevant state authorities to conduct all religious observances and state ceremonies related to Vesak on that date.