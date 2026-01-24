Showers forecast across several provinces over next 36 hours  Met. Dept

The Department of Meteorology says showers will occur at times in the Northern, North-Central, Eastern and Uva provinces, as well as in the Matale and Nuwara Eliya districts, during the next 36 hours.

Several spells of showers may occur in the North-Western Province.

Meanwhile, showers or thundershowers may occur at several places in other parts of the country after 2.00 p.m.

Fairly heavy falls above 50 mm are likely at some places in the Northern, Eastern, Uva and Sabaragamuwa provinces, and in the Matale and Polonnaruwa districts.

Misty conditions can be expected at some places in the Western, Sabaragamuwa, Central and Uva provinces, and in the Galle and Matara districts during the early hours of the morning, it said.

The general public is kindly requested to take adequate precautions to minimize damage caused by temporary localized strong winds and lightning during thundershowers.