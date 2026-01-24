Showers forecast across several provinces over next 36 hours  Met. Dept

Showers forecast across several provinces over next 36 hours  Met. Dept

January 24, 2026   04:54 pm

The Department of Meteorology says showers will occur at times in the Northern, North-Central, Eastern and Uva provinces, as well as in the Matale and Nuwara Eliya districts, during the next 36 hours.

Several spells of showers may occur in the North-Western Province.

Meanwhile, showers or thundershowers may occur at several places in other parts of the country after 2.00 p.m.

Fairly heavy falls above 50 mm are likely at some places in the Northern, Eastern, Uva and Sabaragamuwa provinces, and in the Matale and Polonnaruwa districts.

Misty conditions can be expected at some places in the Western, Sabaragamuwa, Central and Uva provinces, and in the Galle and Matara districts during the early hours of the morning, it said.

The general public is kindly requested to take adequate precautions to minimize damage caused by temporary localized strong winds and lightning during thundershowers.

Disclaimer: All the comments will be moderated by the AD editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or slanderous. Please avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment and avoid typing all capitalized comments. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines by flagging them(mouse over a comment and click the flag icon on the right side). Do use these forums to voice your opinions and create healthy discourse.

Most Viewed

Most Viewed Video Stories

Teachers, parents continue to protest demanding Grade 6 reforms (English)

Teachers, parents continue to protest demanding Grade 6 reforms (English)

Teachers, parents continue to protest demanding Grade 6 reforms (English)

Former ministry secretary Anusha Palpita remanded until February 6 (English)

Former ministry secretary Anusha Palpita remanded until February 6 (English)

President and Govt. steadfast in safeguarding AG's independence  Justice Minister (English)

President and Govt. steadfast in safeguarding AG's independence  Justice Minister (English)

Various parties express views on alleged govt 'pressure' against Attorney General (English)

Various parties express views on alleged govt 'pressure' against Attorney General (English)

LIVE🔴Ada Derana Prime Time News Bulletin 6.55 pm - 2026.01.23

LIVE🔴Ada Derana Prime Time News Bulletin 6.55 pm - 2026.01.23

No decision to bring impeachment motion to remove Attorney General - Justice Minister (English)

No decision to bring impeachment motion to remove Attorney General - Justice Minister (English)

GMOA calls off strike in Eastern Province; announces island-wide token strike tomorrow (English)

GMOA calls off strike in Eastern Province; announces island-wide token strike tomorrow (English)

Trade union urges govt to implement curriculum revisions for Grades 6 & 10 in 2027 (English)

Trade union urges govt to implement curriculum revisions for Grades 6 & 10 in 2027 (English)