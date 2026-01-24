Nearly 2,000 cybercrimes reported in 2025, over 300 arrested - Police

Nearly 2,000 cybercrimes reported in 2025, over 300 arrested - Police

January 24, 2026   06:56 pm

Sri Lanka Police revealed that 318 individuals were arrested in connection with various cybercrimes within the past year (2025).

Police Media Spokesperson ASP F.U. Wootler said that more than 2,000 such cybercrimes were reported last year.

He said that the target of these cyber criminals is the youth and elderly community in this country, and that people who have only recently accessed the internet have also been targeted by these criminals.

Accordingly, he pointed out that attention should be paid to this matter and said that one should refrain from providing their passwords and personal information to such outside parties.

Speaking at the event, Police Media Spokesperson ASP F.U. Wootler, said: 

“Someone can contact you claiming to be a very famous person, using the name of a famous organization, contact you seeking phone numbers, your passwords and your OTP numbers and withdraw your money in millions. Also, you have been deceived with the message that you have the opportunity to become a millionaire, you have won a lottery of millions. In order to receive the prize of millions of rupees, you are guided that you must follow this method. What is the method to follow? Your OTP number, your personal information, your bank information.. Even though we have said these things, some mothers, fathers and young people have ended up giving their hard-earned money to a criminal or a corrupt person.”

Disclaimer: All the comments will be moderated by the AD editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or slanderous. Please avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment and avoid typing all capitalized comments. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines by flagging them(mouse over a comment and click the flag icon on the right side). Do use these forums to voice your opinions and create healthy discourse.

Most Viewed

Most Viewed Video Stories

LIVE🔴 Ada Derana Prime Time News Bulletin 6.55 pm

LIVE🔴 Ada Derana Prime Time News Bulletin 6.55 pm

LIVE🔴 Ada Derana Prime Time News Bulletin 6.55 pm

Teachers, parents continue to protest demanding Grade 6 reforms (English)

Teachers, parents continue to protest demanding Grade 6 reforms (English)

Former ministry secretary Anusha Palpita remanded until February 6 (English)

Former ministry secretary Anusha Palpita remanded until February 6 (English)

President and Govt. steadfast in safeguarding AG's independence  Justice Minister (English)

President and Govt. steadfast in safeguarding AG's independence  Justice Minister (English)

Various parties express views on alleged govt 'pressure' against Attorney General (English)

Various parties express views on alleged govt 'pressure' against Attorney General (English)

LIVE🔴Ada Derana Prime Time News Bulletin 6.55 pm - 2026.01.23

LIVE🔴Ada Derana Prime Time News Bulletin 6.55 pm - 2026.01.23

No decision to bring impeachment motion to remove Attorney General - Justice Minister (English)

No decision to bring impeachment motion to remove Attorney General - Justice Minister (English)

GMOA calls off strike in Eastern Province; announces island-wide token strike tomorrow (English)

GMOA calls off strike in Eastern Province; announces island-wide token strike tomorrow (English)