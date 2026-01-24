Nearly 2,000 cybercrimes reported in 2025, over 300 arrested - Police

Sri Lanka Police revealed that 318 individuals were arrested in connection with various cybercrimes within the past year (2025).

Police Media Spokesperson ASP F.U. Wootler said that more than 2,000 such cybercrimes were reported last year.

He said that the target of these cyber criminals is the youth and elderly community in this country, and that people who have only recently accessed the internet have also been targeted by these criminals.

Accordingly, he pointed out that attention should be paid to this matter and said that one should refrain from providing their passwords and personal information to such outside parties.

Speaking at the event, Police Media Spokesperson ASP F.U. Wootler, said:

“Someone can contact you claiming to be a very famous person, using the name of a famous organization, contact you seeking phone numbers, your passwords and your OTP numbers and withdraw your money in millions. Also, you have been deceived with the message that you have the opportunity to become a millionaire, you have won a lottery of millions. In order to receive the prize of millions of rupees, you are guided that you must follow this method. What is the method to follow? Your OTP number, your personal information, your bank information.. Even though we have said these things, some mothers, fathers and young people have ended up giving their hard-earned money to a criminal or a corrupt person.”