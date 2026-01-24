Suspect wanted under Red Notice repatriated from India  Police

Following direct discussions conducted by the Inspector General of Police (IGP) with the Government of India, the Indian High Commission in Sri Lanka, and Indian security authorities, an organized criminal who was the subject of an international ‘Red Notice’ and residing overseas has been repatriated to Sri Lanka from India by air.

These efforts were coordinated through the Minister of Public Security and the Secretary to the Ministry, police said.

The underworld figure known as Keselwatte Dinusha was arrested in Chennai, India, upon arrival from Dubai and subsequently deported to Sri Lanka.

The suspect was arrested this evening (24) at the Bandaranaike International Airport (BIA) in Katunayake by officers of the Criminal Investigation Department (CID) upon arrival in the country, police said.

He was thereafter produced before and handed over to the Officer-in-Charge (OIC) of the Keselwatte Police Station for further investigations.

The suspect is a 34-year-old resident of Keselwatte, police stated.

Legal action has already been initiated against the suspect before the relevant courts in connection with the following offences:

• Committing murder using sharp weapons within the Keselwatte Police Division in 2015.

• Aiding and abetting a shooting and murder within the Kotahena Police Division in 2018.

• Assaulting an individual using a sharp weapon within the Mattakkuliya Police Division in 2021.

• Possession of a live grenade within the Kotahena Police Division in 2021.

• Robbery and possession of narcotic drugs within the Keselwatte, Wellawatte, and Bloemendhal Police Divisions.

Further investigations are being conducted under the supervision of the Deputy Inspector General of Police (DIG) in charge of the Colombo Range.