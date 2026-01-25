Several spells of showers expected in parts of the island today

Showers will occur at times in Northern, North-central, Eastern and Uva provinces and in Matale and Nuwara-Eliya districts, today (25), the Department of Meteorology said.

Several spells of showers may occur in North-western province. Showers or thundershowers may occur at several places elsewhere after 2.00 p.m.

Misty conditions can be expected at some places in Western, Sabaragamuwa, Central and Uva provinces and in Galle and Matara districts during the early hours of the morning, it added.

The general public is kindly requested to take adequate precautions to minimize damages caused by temporary localized strong winds and lightning during thundershowers.