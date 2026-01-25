Suspect arrested with micro pistol and ammunition in Ambalangoda

January 25, 2026   07:44 am

A suspect has been arrested after a micro pistol and live ammunition was found concealed inside a room of a residence in the Wathugedara area of Ambalangoda.

The raid was carried out following a tip-off received by officers of the Akmeemana Special Task Force (STF) camp.

The arrested suspect has been identified as a 33-year-old resident of Wathugedara, police said. 

Preliminary investigations have revealed that the suspect was allegedly preparing to sell the firearm to another faction.

Ambalangoda Police are conducting further investigations into the incident.

