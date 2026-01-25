250 Health and Wellness Centres to be established islandwide  Health Minister

Minister of Health and Mass Media, Dr. Nalinda Jayatissa, says steps will be taken to establish 250 ‘Health and Wellness Centres’ across the country to strengthen preventive healthcare services.

The Minister also stated that plans are underway to introduce a multi-functional medical device capable of performing several basic medical tests using a single unit at these centres.

Dr. Jayatissa made these remarks while participating in the inauguration of 42 ‘Health and Wellness Centres’ under the second phase of the pilot programme aimed at establishing 1,000 health centres islandwide.

The inauguration ceremony was held yesterday (24) in Thanamalwila and Heenatiyangala in the Kalutara District.

The Minister noted that with the opening of these 42 centres, the total number of ‘Health and Wellness Centres’ established so far has increased to 47.

He added that the programme has now reached a stable stage, with efforts being made to connect 247,251 people to the services provided by these centres.

Highlighting the rising prevalence of non-communicable diseases, Dr. Jayatissa said the number of patients seeking hospital treatment has exceeded existing treatment capacity.

He further pointed out that although modern and costly medical equipment and medicines are required to treat such conditions, 80-85% of deaths are still caused by non-communicable diseases, even after such investments.

The Minister further added that future plans include introducing advanced diagnostic and treatment devices capable of handling multiple basic medical procedures at ‘Health and Wellness Centres.’