Sri Lankan arrested with over 8 kg of Kush at BIA

Sri Lankan arrested with over 8 kg of Kush at BIA

January 25, 2026   08:46 am

A Sri Lankan has been arrested at the Bandaranaike International Airport (BIA) for attempting to smuggle a consignment of ‘Kush’ cannabis with an estimated street value of Rs. 82.2 million, into the country.

The suspect has been arrested by officers of the Airport Police Narcotics Bureau (PNB) this morning (25).

Upon inspection, officials had discovered 8 kilograms and 220 grams of ‘Kush’ concealed in eight packages within the suspect’s two pieces of hand luggage.

The arrested suspect had arrived in the country this morning from Muscat, Oman.

The suspect has been identified as a 37-year-old and a private security guard at a nightclub, the officials said. 

The arrested suspect and the seized narcotics are scheduled to be produced before the Negombo Magistrate’s Court for further investigations.

 

 

Disclaimer: All the comments will be moderated by the AD editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or slanderous. Please avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment and avoid typing all capitalized comments. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines by flagging them(mouse over a comment and click the flag icon on the right side). Do use these forums to voice your opinions and create healthy discourse.

Most Viewed

Most Viewed Video Stories

Cold weather felt across Sri Lanka; Dense fog observed in Nuwara Eliya (English)

Cold weather felt across Sri Lanka; Dense fog observed in Nuwara Eliya (English)

Cold weather felt across Sri Lanka; Dense fog observed in Nuwara Eliya (English)

Implement education reforms with necessary resources - Opposition Leader (English)

Implement education reforms with necessary resources - Opposition Leader (English)

GMOA's 48-hour token strike continues for second consecutive day (English)

GMOA's 48-hour token strike continues for second consecutive day (English)

Sri Lanka Police warns public regarding surging cybercrimes threat (English)

Sri Lanka Police warns public regarding surging cybercrimes threat (English)

LIVE🔴 Ada Derana Prime Time News Bulletin 6.55 pm

LIVE🔴 Ada Derana Prime Time News Bulletin 6.55 pm

Teachers, parents continue to protest demanding Grade 6 reforms (English)

Teachers, parents continue to protest demanding Grade 6 reforms (English)

Former ministry secretary Anusha Palpita remanded until February 6 (English)

Former ministry secretary Anusha Palpita remanded until February 6 (English)

President and Govt. steadfast in safeguarding AG's independence  Justice Minister (English)

President and Govt. steadfast in safeguarding AG's independence  Justice Minister (English)