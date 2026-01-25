Sri Lankan arrested with over 8 kg of Kush at BIA

A Sri Lankan has been arrested at the Bandaranaike International Airport (BIA) for attempting to smuggle a consignment of ‘Kush’ cannabis with an estimated street value of Rs. 82.2 million, into the country.

The suspect has been arrested by officers of the Airport Police Narcotics Bureau (PNB) this morning (25).

Upon inspection, officials had discovered 8 kilograms and 220 grams of ‘Kush’ concealed in eight packages within the suspect’s two pieces of hand luggage.

The arrested suspect had arrived in the country this morning from Muscat, Oman.

The suspect has been identified as a 37-year-old and a private security guard at a nightclub, the officials said.

The arrested suspect and the seized narcotics are scheduled to be produced before the Negombo Magistrate’s Court for further investigations.