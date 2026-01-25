Over 280 kg of drugs worth Rs. 4.5 bln recovered from intercepted fishing trawlers
January 25, 2026 09:10 am
The two multi-day fishing trawlers and the 11 suspects taken into custody in deep seas off the southern coast and brought to the Dikkowita Fisheries Harbour have undergone further inspection, where the seized narcotics were weighed.
According to the Deputy Minister of Defence, inspections conducted so far have revealed over 280 kilograms of narcotics, with an estimated street value exceeding Rs. 4,500 million.