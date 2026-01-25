Three arrested at BIA for attempting to smuggle Kush and Hashish

Three passengers attempting to smuggle a consignment of “Kush” and “Hashish” valued at Rs. 133.94 million into the country have been arrested at the Bandaranaike International Airport (BIA) by Airport Customs officers and a group of officers of Customs Narcotics Control Unit.

The arrests were made at the “Green Channel” of the arrivals terminal at BIA, which is designated for passengers with no goods to declare, earlier this morning (25).

Officials identified one of the suspects as a 29-year-old bricklayer from the Nattandiya area, while the other two are a 29-year-old businessman from Nattandiya and a 32-year-old businessman from Grandpass, Colombo.

The arrested suspects had arrived at the Katunayake Airport from Muscat, Oman at 4:00 a.m. onboard SalamAir flight OV 437.

Upon inspection, officials had discovered 10 kilograms and 394 grams of “Kush” concealed in 10 packets and 1 kilogram and 912 grams of “Hashish” concealed in 18 packets in five pieces of luggage.

The suspects have been handed over to the Katunayake Airport Police Narcotics Bureau (PNB) for further investigation.