Three arrested at BIA for attempting to smuggle Kush and Hashish

Three arrested at BIA for attempting to smuggle Kush and Hashish

January 25, 2026   10:06 am

Three passengers attempting to smuggle a consignment of “Kush” and “Hashish” valued at Rs. 133.94 million into the country have been arrested at the Bandaranaike International Airport (BIA) by Airport Customs officers and a group of officers of Customs Narcotics Control Unit. 

The arrests were made at the “Green Channel” of the arrivals terminal at BIA, which is designated for passengers with no goods to declare, earlier this morning (25). 

Officials identified one of the suspects as a 29-year-old bricklayer from the Nattandiya area, while the other two are a 29-year-old businessman from Nattandiya and a 32-year-old businessman from Grandpass, Colombo.

The arrested suspects had arrived at the Katunayake Airport from Muscat, Oman at 4:00 a.m. onboard SalamAir flight OV 437.

Upon inspection, officials had discovered 10 kilograms and 394 grams of “Kush” concealed in 10 packets and 1 kilogram and 912 grams of “Hashish” concealed in 18 packets in five pieces of luggage.  

The suspects have been handed over to the Katunayake Airport Police Narcotics Bureau (PNB) for further investigation.

 

Disclaimer: All the comments will be moderated by the AD editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or slanderous. Please avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment and avoid typing all capitalized comments. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines by flagging them(mouse over a comment and click the flag icon on the right side). Do use these forums to voice your opinions and create healthy discourse.

Most Viewed

Most Viewed Video Stories

Cold weather felt across Sri Lanka; Dense fog observed in Nuwara Eliya (English)

Cold weather felt across Sri Lanka; Dense fog observed in Nuwara Eliya (English)

Cold weather felt across Sri Lanka; Dense fog observed in Nuwara Eliya (English)

Implement education reforms with necessary resources - Opposition Leader (English)

Implement education reforms with necessary resources - Opposition Leader (English)

GMOA's 48-hour token strike continues for second consecutive day (English)

GMOA's 48-hour token strike continues for second consecutive day (English)

Sri Lanka Police warns public regarding surging cybercrimes threat (English)

Sri Lanka Police warns public regarding surging cybercrimes threat (English)

LIVE🔴 Ada Derana Prime Time News Bulletin 6.55 pm

LIVE🔴 Ada Derana Prime Time News Bulletin 6.55 pm

Teachers, parents continue to protest demanding Grade 6 reforms (English)

Teachers, parents continue to protest demanding Grade 6 reforms (English)

Former ministry secretary Anusha Palpita remanded until February 6 (English)

Former ministry secretary Anusha Palpita remanded until February 6 (English)

President and Govt. steadfast in safeguarding AG's independence  Justice Minister (English)

President and Govt. steadfast in safeguarding AG's independence  Justice Minister (English)