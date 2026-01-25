Govt to launch digital platform to guide village-level development projects

The government has decided to introduce a new digital system to strengthen planning and oversight of village-level development projects under ‘Prajashakthi National Movement’, the President’s Media Division (PMD) said in a statement.

Approximately Rs. 180 billion has been allocated for rural development in 2026 through the national budget, with Community Development Councils at the grassroots level tasked with identifying priorities and preparing integrated village development plans, the PMD said.

The new digital platform will help standardize project identification, improve data-driven decision-making, and ensure funds are used more efficiently and transparently, said the Secretary to the President, Dr. Nandika Kumanayake.

The PMD added that the government expects the digital system to enhance coordination, accelerate implementation, and deliver more sustainable benefits to rural populations across the island.