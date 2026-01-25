Large number of local and foreign tourists visit Nuwara Eliya amid record low temperatures

A large number of local and foreign tourists have visited Nuwara Eliya during the weekend holiday.

Many visitors are arriving during this period to witness early-morning frost in Nuwara Eliya and surrounding areas, according to Ada Derana reporters.

After 17 years, Nuwara Eliya recorded a minimum temperature on Thursday (22).

Nuwara Eliya temperature dropped to 3.5°C, according to the Department of Meteorology.

It was the lowest temperature recorded in Sri Lanka since 2009.