Today marks 28 years since LTTE bombing at Kandy Dalada Maligawa

Today marks 28 years since LTTE bombing at Kandy Dalada Maligawa

January 25, 2026   11:40 am

Today marks 28 years since the LTTE terrorists carried out a bomb attack on the historic Sri Dalada Maligawa (Temple of the Sacred Tooth Relic) in Kandy.

On January 25, 1998, at around 6:05 a.m., the LTTE terrorist attack took place. A lorry loaded with explosives, which had come from the direction of the Kandy Sri Natha Devalaya, was detonated by the LTTE terrorist, causing massive destruction.

The attack claimed the lives of 16 innocent people, and three LTTE cadres arrested in connection with the bombing were sentenced to death.

Several parts of the Dalada Maligawa damaged in the attack were subsequently restored at a cost of approximately Rs. 150 million. However, the sacred tooth relic itself remained unharmed.

Several organizations today held a Bodhi Puja ceremony at the Temple of Tooth Relic to pay tribute and offer respects to those who lost their lives in the attack.

 

Disclaimer: All the comments will be moderated by the AD editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or slanderous. Please avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment and avoid typing all capitalized comments. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines by flagging them(mouse over a comment and click the flag icon on the right side). Do use these forums to voice your opinions and create healthy discourse.

Most Viewed

Most Viewed Video Stories

🔴LIVE | Ada Derana Midday Prime News Bulletin - 2026.01.25

🔴LIVE | Ada Derana Midday Prime News Bulletin - 2026.01.25

🔴LIVE | Ada Derana Midday Prime News Bulletin - 2026.01.25

Cold weather felt across Sri Lanka; Dense fog observed in Nuwara Eliya (English)

Cold weather felt across Sri Lanka; Dense fog observed in Nuwara Eliya (English)

Implement education reforms with necessary resources - Opposition Leader (English)

Implement education reforms with necessary resources - Opposition Leader (English)

GMOA's 48-hour token strike continues for second consecutive day (English)

GMOA's 48-hour token strike continues for second consecutive day (English)

Sri Lanka Police warns public regarding surging cybercrimes threat (English)

Sri Lanka Police warns public regarding surging cybercrimes threat (English)

LIVE🔴 Ada Derana Prime Time News Bulletin 6.55 pm

LIVE🔴 Ada Derana Prime Time News Bulletin 6.55 pm

Teachers, parents continue to protest demanding Grade 6 reforms (English)

Teachers, parents continue to protest demanding Grade 6 reforms (English)

Former ministry secretary Anusha Palpita remanded until February 6 (English)

Former ministry secretary Anusha Palpita remanded until February 6 (English)