Today marks 28 years since LTTE bombing at Kandy Dalada Maligawa

Today marks 28 years since the LTTE terrorists carried out a bomb attack on the historic Sri Dalada Maligawa (Temple of the Sacred Tooth Relic) in Kandy.

On January 25, 1998, at around 6:05 a.m., the LTTE terrorist attack took place. A lorry loaded with explosives, which had come from the direction of the Kandy Sri Natha Devalaya, was detonated by the LTTE terrorist, causing massive destruction.

The attack claimed the lives of 16 innocent people, and three LTTE cadres arrested in connection with the bombing were sentenced to death.

Several parts of the Dalada Maligawa damaged in the attack were subsequently restored at a cost of approximately Rs. 150 million. However, the sacred tooth relic itself remained unharmed.

Several organizations today held a Bodhi Puja ceremony at the Temple of Tooth Relic to pay tribute and offer respects to those who lost their lives in the attack.