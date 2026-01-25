Four including woman killed in separate road accidents

Four people, including a woman, have been killed in separate road accidents reported from several areas, police said.

The fatal accidents occurred in Akmeemana, Serunuwara, Kilinochchi, and Wariyapola.

A car had reportedly overturned after hitting the protective barrier of the expressway near the 86.6 kilometer post of the Southern Expressway.

The driver and two female passengers had sustained injuries and were admitted to the Karapitiya Teaching Hospital.

One of the women had later succumbed to her injuries and was identified as a 52-year-old resident of Wattala, police said.



Meanwhile, a 31-year-old motorcyclist had reportedly died in an accident in Nilapola, Serunuwara when a cab collided with the motorcycle.

In another incident, a 49-year-old three-wheeler driver died following a collision with a lorry on the Kilinochchi–Mullaitivu road after reportedly losing control of the vehicle, police said.

Furthermore, a 22-year-old motorcyclist was killed in a head-on collision involving the motorcycle and a lorry in Wariyapola, police said.