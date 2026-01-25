IFC announces investment program worth US$ 166 million to support Sri Lankan businesses

The International Finance Corporation (IFC), a member of the World Bank Group, today announced a high-impact investment program of US$ 166 million to support Sri Lankan businesses and accelerate the country’s transition from economic stabilization to sustainable growth.

This, according to IFC, reinforces its longstanding commitment to Sri Lanka’s private sector.

The comprehensive country-level financing package aims to expand financial access for small and medium-sized enterprises (SMEs), with a focus on empowering women-owned businesses and the agri-business sector, IFC said in a statement. By targeting these key areas of Sri Lanka’s economy, the financing seeks to drive inclusive growth and unlock job opportunities for underserved groups.

The investment has been made strategically in three of Sri Lanka’s leading commercial private banks– comprising a $50 million loan, $80 million in Risk-Sharing Facilities (RSFs) and $36 million in trade finance support.

While SMEs account for over 75 percent of all Sri Lankan businesses and 45 percent of jobs, access to credit remains a significant barrier to their expansion, the statement noted. Aligned with both the World Bank Group and key national priorities, the partnership aims to deliver targeted solutions for SMEs, helping businesses overcome challenges and supporting the country’s long-term economic resilience, according to the International Finance Corporation.

Recently, IFC also helped strengthen Sri Lanka’s financial infrastructure by launching a Secured Transactions Registry (STR), enabling greater credit access for SMEs.