IFC announces investment program worth US$ 166 million to support Sri Lankan businesses

IFC announces investment program worth US$ 166 million to support Sri Lankan businesses

January 25, 2026   12:37 pm

The International Finance Corporation (IFC), a member of the World Bank Group, today announced a high-impact investment program of US$ 166 million to support Sri Lankan businesses and accelerate the country’s transition from economic stabilization to sustainable growth.

This, according to IFC, reinforces its longstanding commitment to Sri Lanka’s private sector.

The comprehensive country-level financing package aims to expand financial access for small and medium-sized enterprises (SMEs), with a focus on empowering women-owned businesses and the agri-business sector, IFC said in a statement. By targeting these key areas of Sri Lanka’s economy, the financing seeks to drive inclusive growth and unlock job opportunities for underserved groups.

The investment has been made strategically in three of Sri Lanka’s leading commercial private banks– comprising a $50 million loan, $80 million in Risk-Sharing Facilities (RSFs) and $36 million in trade finance support.

While SMEs account for over 75 percent of all Sri Lankan businesses and 45 percent of jobs, access to credit remains a significant barrier to their expansion, the statement noted. Aligned with both the World Bank Group and key national priorities, the partnership aims to deliver targeted solutions for SMEs, helping businesses overcome challenges and supporting the country’s long-term economic resilience, according to the International Finance Corporation.

Recently, IFC also helped strengthen Sri Lanka’s financial infrastructure by launching a Secured Transactions Registry (STR), enabling greater credit access for SMEs.

Disclaimer: All the comments will be moderated by the AD editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or slanderous. Please avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment and avoid typing all capitalized comments. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines by flagging them(mouse over a comment and click the flag icon on the right side). Do use these forums to voice your opinions and create healthy discourse.

Most Viewed

Most Viewed Video Stories

🔴LIVE | Ada Derana Midday Prime News Bulletin - 2026.01.25

🔴LIVE | Ada Derana Midday Prime News Bulletin - 2026.01.25

🔴LIVE | Ada Derana Midday Prime News Bulletin - 2026.01.25

Cold weather felt across Sri Lanka; Dense fog observed in Nuwara Eliya (English)

Cold weather felt across Sri Lanka; Dense fog observed in Nuwara Eliya (English)

Implement education reforms with necessary resources - Opposition Leader (English)

Implement education reforms with necessary resources - Opposition Leader (English)

GMOA's 48-hour token strike continues for second consecutive day (English)

GMOA's 48-hour token strike continues for second consecutive day (English)

Sri Lanka Police warns public regarding surging cybercrimes threat (English)

Sri Lanka Police warns public regarding surging cybercrimes threat (English)

LIVE🔴 Ada Derana Prime Time News Bulletin 6.55 pm

LIVE🔴 Ada Derana Prime Time News Bulletin 6.55 pm

Teachers, parents continue to protest demanding Grade 6 reforms (English)

Teachers, parents continue to protest demanding Grade 6 reforms (English)

Former ministry secretary Anusha Palpita remanded until February 6 (English)

Former ministry secretary Anusha Palpita remanded until February 6 (English)