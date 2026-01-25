443 arrested for driving under the influence during special island-wide raid

January 25, 2026   01:25 pm

A total of 571 individuals have been arrested on suspicion of being involved in criminal activities and also over illicit liquor and drug-related offenses during a special island-wide operation conducted yesterday (24).

As part of the operation, 29,659 people were subjected to inspection, the Police Media Division said.

Police have identified 11 individuals directly linked to criminal activities while 425 suspects with outstanding warrants were arrested during the operation, police noted.

According to the report, a total of 443 drunk drivers were apprehended while a further 79 reckless drivers and 4,524 persons who violated various other traffic offences were identified.

According to police, island-wide operations are conducted to apprehend small-, medium-, and large-scale drug traffickers, individuals involved in criminal activities, and those in possession of illegal firearms.

