GMOA to launch indefinite trade union action from tomorrow

The Government Medical Officers Association (GMOA) has decided to launch an island-wide indefinite trade union action from tomorrow (January 26).

The decision has been taken owing to the alleged failure by the Ministry of Health to implement agreed solutions.

Dr. Prabath Sugathadasa, the Secretary of the GMOA stated at a press briefing held this afternoon (25) that, accordingly, from 8:00 a.m. tomorrow, trade union action will affect government hospitals across the country.

The GMOA also staged a 48-hour token strike based on several demands from 8:00 a.m. on Wednesday (23).