Fairly heavy showers above 50 mm likely in Western and Sabaragamuwa provinces tomorrow

Showers will occur at times in the Northern, North-central, Eastern and Uva provinces and in the Matale and Nuwara-Eliya districts tomorrow (26), the Department of Meteorology stated. Several spells of showers may occur in the North-western province as well.

Showers or thundershowers may occur at several places elsewhere after 2.00 p.m.

Fairly heavy falls above 50 mm are likely at some places in the Western and Sabaragamuwa provinces and in the Galle and Matara districts, the Met Department noted.

Misty conditions can be expected at some places in the Western, Sabaragamuwa, Central and Uva provinces and in the Galle and Matara districts during the early hours of tomorrow.

The general public has been requested to take adequate precautions to minimize damages caused by temporary localized strong winds and lightning during thundershowers.