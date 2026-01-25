Shooting reported at R.A.De Mel Mawatha in Kollupitiya

January 25, 2026   03:29 pm

A shooting has occurred at the R.A.D. Mel Mawatha in Kollupitiya this morning (25), police stated.

No one has been injured in the shooting which occurred at around 2:35 a.m.

According to the Kollupitiya Police, two unidentified individuals who arrived on a motorcycle opened fire at the building and its gate using a T-56 assault rifle before fleeing the scene.

Preliminary police investigations have revealed that approximately 15 rounds were fired during the incident.

Police stated that following information on empty cartridge cases found in front of the building, the Officer-in-Charge along with a team of officers visited the location and commenced investigations.

CCTV footage from the scene reportedly shows the pillion rider of the motorcycle firing shots simultaneously towards the building and the gate.

The motive behind the incident remains unclear, and further investigations are ongoing.

