January 1, 1970 05:30 am
Disclaimer: All the comments will be moderated by the AD editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or slanderous. Please avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment and avoid typing all capitalized comments. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines by flagging them(mouse over a comment and click the flag icon on the right side). Do use these forums to voice your opinions and create healthy discourse.
Most Viewed
- 443 arrested for driving under the influence during special island-wide raid
- Indian products must be synonymous with top quality: PM Modi
- Shanakiyan raises concerns about move to suspend Deputy Secretary General of Parliament allegedly without an inquiry
- GMOA to launch indefinite trade union action from tomorrow
- Six Gampaha Crimes Division arrested for allegedly assaulting Catholic priest